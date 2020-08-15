Biden and Harris formally file for Democratic nomination

Former US vice president Joe Biden and Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris on Friday formally signed the required documents to get nominated as the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the Democratic Party for the November 3 general elections. Biden-Harris duo is posing a formidable challenge to Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the November presidential elections.

"We're going to make this official, official," Biden told reporters as he was seated along with Harris in Wilmington, Delaware at desks with stacks of paper in front of them. On Wednesday, 77-year-old Biden scripted history by selecting Harris, 55, as his running mate in the US presidential election.

Harris, whose father is an African from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is the first-ever Black vice-presidential nominee. "We're going to sign our request to get on the ballot in each of the states. I am starting off by signing Delaware and the Senator is going to sign California," Biden said.

"Ready, get set, go," Biden said. Harris responded: "I'm ready. Let's go." Biden and Harris then signed the documents. "That's it," Harris said. Often called a trailblazer, Harris is also the first-ever African-American and Indian-American to be selected by one of the two major American political parties for the second-highest elected office. After signing the documents, Harris was asked about being the target of attacks since being selected as Biden's running mate. "I'm signing this because I am in this race to win with that guy right there, and we're going to get it done," she said.

According to the Biden campaign, they signed documents indicating that they consent to receive the Democratic nomination for President and Vice President, respectively; that they are qualified to serve in the office for which they are being nominated; and that they request and assent to be placed on the ballot as Democrats. These forms are a required part of the process to be on the ballot in every state and in the District of Columbia, the campaign said.