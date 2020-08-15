Left Menu
Development News Edition

VP Naidu compliments PM Modi for his 'passionate' Independence Day speech

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his passionate Independence Day speech at the Red Fort and said that it creates confidence among the people in their endeavours to revive the economy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 13:25 IST
VP Naidu compliments PM Modi for his 'passionate' Independence Day speech
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his passionate Independence Day speech at the Red Fort and said that it creates confidence among the people in their endeavors to revive the economy. He also complimented Narendra Modi for being the Prime Minister with the fourth-longest tenure so far.

"I compliment Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for his passionate Independence Day speech from the Red Fort today. The comprehensive and visionary speech is inspiring. It creates confidence as the nation collectively fights the COVID pandemic and endeavors to revive the economy," Naidu tweeted. "Close to 75 years of our freedom, PM has unveiled the contours of building Atmanirbhar Bharat. I also compliment Shri Narendra Modi for being the PM with the fourth-longest tenure so far," he added.

Talking about the Independence Day celebrations, the Vice President stated that India celebrated "the indomitable spirit of patriotism and the supreme, sublime spirit of sacrifice of our freedom fighters."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Fresh off big rally, A's to battle Giants again

As they have done on several occasions already this season, the Oakland Athletics will be looking for a successful encore one day after a remarkable performance when they visit the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night in the continuation ...

Vin Diesel's 'Bloodshot' returning to US theatres on August 20

Action star Vin Diesels Bloodshot will be hitting the screens once again as the theatres in the US prepare to reopen from next week. Prominent theatre chain AMC has announced that the film, which had to stop its theatrical run in March due ...

Will soon launch project to conserve Asiatic Lions: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that his government will soon launch a project to conserve Asiatic Lions and its landscape in a holistic manner. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Indias 74th Indep...

J-K on a new journey of normalcy and development, says LG in his Independence Day speech

A new era of normalcy and development has dawned in Jammu and Kashmir due to the changes effected in the last one year, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday and expressed the resolve to make peace, progress and social harmony th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020