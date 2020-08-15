Left Menu
Andhra BJP chief hoists national flag at party office in East Godavari

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju on Saturday hoisted the national flag at the party office in Rajamahendravaram of East Godavari district.

ANI | East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 15-08-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 13:58 IST
Andhra BJP chief hoists national flag at party office in East Godavari
Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju hoists the national flag in Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari district on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju on Saturday hoisted the national flag at the party office in Rajamahendravaram of East Godavari district.

Other BJP leaders and cadres actively participated in the celebrations and raised slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and saluted the tricolor.

This year, Independence Day celebrations across the country have been toned down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and arrangements have been made keeping social distancing norms in mind.

