Will go to Bihar to assist BJP in upcoming Assembly polls: Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that he will be visiting Bihar to help the party in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. "BJP usually sends its leaders to various states to help the party in elections and accordingly I am being sent to Bihar, whatever party instructs I will do it. I do not find any relevance of it anywhere with the Sushant Singh Rajput case," Fadnavis said while speaking to media here.

Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies and the state is expected to go to polls in November this year. When asked which police is best Maharashtra or Bihar while referring to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Fadnavis said, "I have said it clearly that I completely trust Maharashtra police hence I am very well aware of their capability. But many times police work under political pressure and we expect that they should not work under political pressure.""Overall in the way this case has come in light, there are public sentiments that this must be transferred to CBI and hence it has reached Supreme Court now and it (SC) will give a correct decision on the case," he said.

Fadnavis further clarified that there has been no demand from BJP for Aditya Thackeray's resignation over the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Fadnavais attended an event in Pune and inaugurated the COVID care centre. (ANI)