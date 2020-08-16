Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at Lok Bhavan here.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-08-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 11:24 IST
Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lok Bhavan on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at Lok Bhavan here. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid rich tributes to the former Prime Minister and said the country will always remember his the outstanding service and efforts of towards the nation's progress.

Born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Vajpayee was the first leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party to become the Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and then for a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004. It was during his tenure that India had carried out Pokhran tests on May 11 and May 13 in 1998.Among his several portfolios, Vajpayee had also served as External Affairs Minister during PM Morarji Desai's tenure during 1977 and 1979. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Giants need bullpen to come through against A's

Right-hander Mike Fiers will attempt to add a 24th team to his career win list Sunday afternoon when he pitches for the visiting Oakland Athletics in the finale of their remarkable three-game interleague series with the rival San Francisco ...

Adele has 'no idea' when her album is coming

Singer Adeles fourth album has been in the works for some time now but the Grammy winner says she is uncertain when the next LP will be outOn Friday, the singer took to Instagram to share a book she recently finished reading, Untamed Stop P...

Defence minister approves proposal to expand NCC in 173 border, coastal districts

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the proposal to expand the National Cadet Corps NCC in 173 border and coastal districts from where one lakh new cadets will be inducted, an official statement said on Sunday. The expansion of the ...

Raj Bhavan in West Bengal is under surveillance, says Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Raj Bhavan in West Bengal is under surveillance, says Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020