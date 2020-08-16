Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP govt for crimes against women in UP

Left Menu
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the incident in which a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Isanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri and said that the harassment of girls and women is at its peak during the Bharatiya Janata Party's rule.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 11:46 IST
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the incident in which a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Isanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri and said that the harassment of girls and women is at its peak during the Bharatiya Janata Party's rule. "The ruthless killing after raping a teenage girl in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP is a shocking incident to humanity. During the BJP's rule, harassment of girls and women of Uttar Pradesh is at its peak. Why is the BJP government offering protection to accused in cases of rape, kidnapping, crime and killings? #NoMoreBJP," Yadav tweeted on Sunday.

Earlier, the police stated that the National Security Act (NSA) will be invoked against two men accused of the gangrape of the 13-year-old girl. The girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Isanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday. Later, the police recovered her body from a sugarcane field in Isanagar.

Satyendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Lakhimpur Kheri said two men have been booked under offences of murder and gangrape, adding that action will also be taken against them under the NSA. (ANI)

