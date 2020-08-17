Left Menu
BJP's Jai Prakash Nishad elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from UP

Jai Prakash Nishad, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh was elected unopposed on Monday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-08-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 19:06 IST
Jai Prakash Nishad receiving taking certificate from election officials on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Central Election Committee of the BJP on August 11 had finalised Nishad as the party's candidate for by-elections to the Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh.

The by-election in Uttar Pradesh was necessitated following the demise of Samajwadi Party MP Beni Prasad Verma in March. (ANI)

