Trump says he thinks 'suburban' Americans do not want low-income housing forced 'down their throats'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his political appeals to women living in American suburbs, saying people living in safe, peaceful neighborhoods "don't want to have people coming in and forcing low-income housing down their throats." Speaking at a White House event to mark the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the U.S. Constitution's 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote, Trump said "the suburban voter, the suburban housewife, women and men living in the suburbs, they want security and they want safety," he said.

"They don't want to have their American dream fulfilled and then have a low-income housing process built right next to their house or in the neighborhood... That's not part of the deal."