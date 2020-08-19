Fadnavis hails SC order, Raut says no one above law

Left Menu
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the transfer of Patna Police's FIR in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the CBI, and said the Maharashtra government needs to introspect on the way it handled the case.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 13:40 IST
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the transfer of Patna Police's FIR in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the CBI, and said the Maharashtra government needs to introspect on the way it handled the case. Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 following which the Mumbai Police recorded statements of 56 people, including Rajput's sisters, actress Rhea Chakraborty and some other film personalities.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged at Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting Rajput's suicide, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The apex court said the Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation.

Reacting to the verdict, Fadnavis, who is leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, said they now expect justice in the case. "A decision that boosts faith in the judiciary system! Maharashtra Government now needs to introspect on the way they handled this case. Now, we expect justice in #SushantSinghRajput case and for his fans," the former state chief minister tweeted.

However, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told reporters that Maharashtra has always been at the forefront of fighting for truth and justice. "Doubting the integrity of Mumbai Police was a "conspiracy," Raut said, alleging that politicians maligned the Mumbai Police. He, however, did not take any name.

The Shiv Sena leader said the Mumbai Police had probed the case "in all fairness". "Nobody is above law. With the Supreme Court giving its judgement, it is not right to make a political comment," the Rajya Sabha member said.

Asked if the verdict was a setback to the Shiv Sena- led Maharashtra government, Raut said, "Such things do happen in legal battles." On whether the state government will challenge the verdict, Raut said it will respond after getting the copy of the judgement. On allegations against Shiv sena leader and state minister Aaditya Thackeray in the case, Raut said," There are no allegations." Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said he will comment only after studying the apex court's order.

"The Supreme Courts verdict has come. We will study the order after receiving copy of the order. Only then I will comment on the issue, he told reporters here. Senior BJP leader and former state minister Ashish Shelar alleged that the Mumbai Police seemed to be "pressurised by someone" in the Maha Vikash Aghadi government.

"It is imperative to find out who was behind it," he said..

