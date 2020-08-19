Belarus president lacks democratic legitimacy, top EU diplomat says

Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko "lacks democratic legitimacy" after an election victory that is not recognized, top European Union diplomat Josep Borrell said on Wednesday. The EU intends to express "condemnation and rejection" of Lukashenko's regime, Borrell told reporters in Santander, according to TV footage released by state broadcaster TVE.

The diplomat's comments come as European Union leaders were holding an emergency summit expected to endorse sanctions on Belarussian officials over suspected election fraud and a subsequent crackdown on protesters. Lukashenko, who has run Belarus for 26 years, is facing massive protests after winning 80% of the vote in elections that some sectors of the population believe were rigged.