Left Menu
Development News Edition

Melania Trump to address RNC from Rose Garden

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham says Melania Trump will speak live Tuesday night from the Rose Garden, which has been undergoing a weeks-long renovation at the first lady's direction. Mrs Trump sought to introduce herself to voters with a speech at the Republicans' 2016 national convention.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 00:18 IST
Melania Trump to address RNC from Rose Garden

The White House says Melania Trump will address the Republican National Convention next week. Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham says Melania Trump will speak live Tuesday night from the Rose Garden, which has been undergoing a weeks-long renovation at the first lady's direction.

Mrs Trump sought to introduce herself to voters with a speech at the Republicans' 2016 national convention. But the address was later found to have included lines similar to what Michelle Obama said in her speech at the 2008 Democratic national convention. A speechwriter for the Trump Organisation – President Donald Trump's company – ended up taking the blame.

President Trump is set to formally accept his party's nomination for reelection in a speech from the White House lawn a week from Thursday..

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Passengers rescued from bus in Mathura

The fire brigade has rescued passengers from a bus that got stuck on an inundated road amid heavy rain here, police said on Wednesday. When the team reached the spot near the bus stand late on Tuesday evening, the situation was horrible as ...

Mali coup leaders promise election in 'reasonable' time frame

Soldiers who ousted Malis president in a coup promised on Wednesday to oversee elections within a reasonable time and moved swiftly to hold talks with one of the West African nations most influential power brokers.President Ibrahim Boubacar...

Cycling-Tour opts for gender-equal podium ceremony

The Tour de France is ending its tradition of having two hostesses handing out prizes on the podium, opting for a gender-equal ceremony, the race director said on Wednesday. You were used to see the champion flanked with two hostesses, with...

U.N. accused of racism by asking staff in survey if they are 'yellow'

The United Nations has been accused by some of its staff of racism after it issued a survey that included a question asking how they identify themselves and offered yellow among the possible responses. The U.N. Survey on Racism was sent to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020