FACTBOX-Biden running mate Harris, former president Obama headline Democratic convention night

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris will unleash her prosecutorial skills against President Donald Trump on Wednesday when she addresses the Democratic National Convention as presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate. Also speaking are former President Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in 2016. In advance of Wednesday night's event, the party issued selected prepared remarks: FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: "Tonight, I am asking you to believe in Joe and Kamala's ability to lead this country out of dark times and build it back better.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2020 03:22 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 03:21 IST
FACTBOX-Biden running mate Harris, former president Obama headline Democratic convention night
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris will unleash her prosecutorial skills against President Donald Trump on Wednesday when she addresses the Democratic National Convention as presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate. Also speaking are former President Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in 2016.

In advance of Wednesday night's event, the party issued selected prepared remarks: FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA:

"Tonight, I am asking you to believe in Joe and Kamala's ability to lead this country out of dark times and build it back better. But here's the thing: no single American can fix this country alone. Democracy was never meant to be transactional – you give me your vote; I make everything better. So I am also asking you to believe in your own ability – to embrace your own responsibility as citizens – to make sure that the basic tenets of our democracy endure." FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON:

"For four years, people have said to me, 'I didn't realize how dangerous he was.' 'I wish I could go back and do it over.' Or worst, 'I should have voted.' Well, this can't be another woulda coulda shoulda election. If you vote by mail, request your ballot now, and send it back as soon as you can. If you vote in person, do it early. Bring a friend and wear a mask. Become a poll worker. Most of all, no matter what, vote. Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line, because they are." SPEAKER OF THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES NANCY PELOSI:

"As Speaker, I've seen firsthand Donald Trump's disrespect for facts, for working families, and for women in particular – disrespect written into his policies toward our health and our rights, not just his conduct. But we know what he doesn't: that when women succeed, America succeeds."

