'Maha to soon decide on inter-state, intra-state travel'

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that a decision regarding removal of restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement people and goods will be taken soon. He announced this in a tweet. "We have taken note of the recent guidelines announced by the centre removing all restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of goods and people.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 20:39 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that a decision regarding removal of restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement people and goods will be taken soon. He announced this in a tweet.

"We have taken note of the recent guidelines announced by the center removing all restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of goods and people. Appropriate decision will be taken regarding the same after discussion with chief minister and deputy chief minister," it said. In a separate statement, the minister said that currently, e-passes are required for travel and so far 7,74,203 e-passes have been issued.

As part of Unlock 3, the Centre had allowed inter-state travel without any restrictions. But in Maharashtra, e- passes was mandatory.

