NSUI requests Congress president Sonia Gandhi to pass baton to Rahul Gandhi

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Sunday favoured the Gandhi family, calling for Sonia Gandhi to stay or Rahul Gandhi to take charge of the party.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 02:40 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 02:40 IST
NSUI logo. Image Credit: ANI

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Sunday favoured the Gandhi family, calling for Sonia Gandhi to stay or Rahul Gandhi to take charge of the party. NSUI made the remarks through an official release on Sunday, a day ahead of Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled to be held on Monday (today).

"A true congress member and worker will always abide by whatever decision Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji takes. We firmly believe in her leadership but if there is any change in congress president, we request Sonia Gandhi ji to pass the baton in the able hands of Rahul Gandhi Ji because only his vision and leadership can give Congress new heights. In the past 6 years, Rahul ji is the only leader who has raised his voice fearlessly. Be it students issue, farmers issue, labourers issue, corruption issue, women security issue, corona epidemic, china intervention, Rahul Gandhi ji has been rock solid creating pressure on the government," said the release. "In view of the current situation in the country, his leadership is the only ray of hope. The hope of the poor, labourers, farmers, Dalits and youth of the country is focused on him. We are confident that under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi ji, we will move towards a golden future and the country will get victory over all the crises,"

The 135-year-old Congress Party has faced many crises in the past as well, but the faith of millions of Congress workers towards the Gandhi Nehru family has always remained steadfast, NSUI said. "The people of the country have expressed their faith in the Gandhi Nehru family as per democratic traditions. Every decision in the Congress party is taken by the democratic method and this is our biggest strength. All the people of the country, especially the poor, labourers and farmers, the hopes of the youth are focused on the Congress itself," it said.

An internal dispute had emerged regarding "leadership" issues in the party after several senior Congress leaders reportedly have written to party interim president Sonia Gandhi raising a 5-Point Agenda to revive the party, emphasising the need for active leadership in the party and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the Congress Working Committee. There has been a debate in the Congress on the issue of leadership with a section of the party pitching for return of Rahul Gandhi as party president.

Sonia Gandhi completed one year as the party's interim chief earlier this month. She took over the reins of the party for a second time after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief following Congress suffering its second successive defeat in Lok Sabha polls in 2019. Sections of the party feel that the uncertainty over the leadership issue should end soon as it will help the party take on the BJP-led government more forcefully. (ANI)

