Leaders who give good suggestions to Congress are accused of colluding with BJP: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that those leaders who give good suggestions to Congress are being accused of colluding with BJP and labelled as traitors.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 15:20 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking to ANI in Gwalior on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that those leaders who give good suggestions to Congress are being accused of colluding with BJP and labelled as traitors. "Those who give good suggestions to Congress, they are being accused of colluding with BJP. When Scindia ji raised his voice, he was accused of colluding with BJP. Now when leaders like Gulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal are demanding full-time party chief, they're also being accused of colluding with BJP. No one can save such a party," Chouhan told ANI.

"In Congress, those people who raise issues that are in party's interest, they (Congress) call them traitors and those who indulge in sycophancy are considered loyal," he said. The comments of Chouhan came after developments in the Congress Working Committee meeting. During the CWC meeting, Azad said he will resign if Rahul Gandhi's "collusion with BJP" remark can be proven, sources had said.

The meeting is being held after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday said that he has never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue yet Rahul Gandhi said that "we are colluding with BJP".

"Rahul Gandhi says 'we are colluding with BJP' Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue Yet 'we are colluding with the BJP'!" Sibal tweeted. Later, Sibal deleted the tweet saying that he was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him.

"Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him. I therefore withdraw my tweet," he tweeted. (ANI)

