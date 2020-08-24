Guj ministers to meet workers every week at BJP headquarter
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-08-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 19:04 IST
In a first such initiative, ministers in the Gujarat government will visit the headquarter of the ruling BJP near Gandhinagar twice a week to listen to representations of party workers. The suggestion to start such system was recently made by state BJP president CR Paatil which was approved by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the interests of the party workers, the BJP said in a release on Monday.
Any two ministers would visit 'Kamalam', the party headquarter, on every Monday and Tuesday so that party workers can make a representation about issues concerning people, it said. On the first day of implementation on Monday, Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel visited 'Kamalam' and listened to party workers in the presence of Paatil, according to the release.
On Tuesday, it will be Minister of State for Panchayat and Agriculture Jaydrathsinh Parmar's turn to do so. To resolve issues, each minister would send these written representations to the department concerned and party workers will be informed in written about the status of their applications, the release said quoting Paatil.
