Karnataka Cong Chief D K Shivakumar tests positive for COVID- 19

On getting tested the reports came out positive," sources added. On Saturday, Shivakumar had tweeted that he was postponing his tour to flood ravaged parts of the state on health grounds. "On health grounds, postponing my visit by three days to the flood affected regions of Belagavi and Bagalkote districts which was scheduled on August 24 and 25.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-08-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 13:58 IST
Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar has tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalised, party sources said on Tuesday. "Yes he has tested positive for COVID-19, and is admitted to a private hospital in the city's Rajajinagar," Congress sources told PTI.

They said the 58-year-old leader got admitted to the hospital last night. "....he had symptoms since Monday morning like cough and fever, and had back pain for two days. On getting tested the reports came out positive," sources added.

On Saturday, Shivakumar had tweeted that he was postponing his tour to flood ravaged parts of the state on health grounds. "On health grounds, postponing my visit by three days to the flood affected regions of Belagavi and Bagalkote districts which was scheduled on August 24 and 25. New itinerary will be released soon," he had said.

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has tweeted wishing Shivakumar speedy recovery from the COVID-19 infection..

