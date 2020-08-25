Left Menu
Rahul slams govt over 'expensive petrol'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the government over "expensive petrol" and "rising prices". In his tweet, he also tagged a media report which said petrol prices had increased in the domestic market for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday. "Expensive petrol and rising prices, the government is looting the people openly," he alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 23:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the government over "expensive petrol" and "rising prices". In his tweet, he also tagged a media report which said petrol prices had increased in the domestic market for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday.

"Expensive petrol and rising prices, the government is looting the people openly," he alleged in a tweet in Hindi. The former Congress president has been critical of the Modi government for its handling of the economy over the past few years.

