FACTBOX-Melania Trump closes out Day 2: Quotes from the Republican convention

Republicans pressed their case on Tuesday for U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election over Democrat Joe Biden, arguing that Trump's leadership was crucial to revitalize the economy and preserve religious freedom.

Here are quotes from the day's events, delivered both live and pre-recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic. FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP:

"We have never forgotten the incredible people who were willing to take a chance on the businessman who had never worked in politics. We know it was you who elected him to be commander-in-chief. And we know it is you who will carry us through again." On the pandemic:

"My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one. My prayers are with those who are ill or suffering. I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know you are not alone." On race:

"Like all of you I have reflected on the racial unrest in our country. It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of our history. I encourage people to focus on our future, while still learning from our past." "With that in mind, I'd like to call on the citizens of this country to take a moment, pause, and look at things from all perspectives. I urge people to come together in a civil manner so we can work and live up to our standard American ideals."

"I also ask people to stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice, and never make assumptions based on the color of a person's skin. Instead of tearing things down, let's reflect on our mistakes. Be proud of our evolution and look to our way forward. Everyday, let us remember that we are one nation, under God, and we need to cherish one another." "While the debate rages on about issues of race, let's focus on the strides we have made and work together for a better tomorrow for everyone."

On her husband: "We all know Donald Trump makes no secret about how he feels about things. Total honesty is what we as citizens deserve from our president. Whether you like it or not, you always know what he's thinking. And that is because he's an authentic person who loves this country and its people and wants to continue to make it better."

TIFFANY TRUMP, DAUGHTER OF DONALD TRUMP: "Make America Great Again is not a slogan for my father, it is what drives him to keep his promise of doing what is right for American citizens."

ERIC TRUMP, SON OF DONALD TRUMP: "In closing, I’d like to speak directly to my father. I miss working alongside you every single day but I’m damn proud to be on the front lines of this fight."

LARRY KUDLOW, WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER: "Look, our economic choice is very clear. Do you want economic health, prosperity opportunity and optimism, or do you want to turn back to the dark days of stagnation, recession and pessimism? I believe, there can't be better economic policies than we've had in recent years. So I say stay with him."

U.S. SENATOR RAND PAUL OF KENTUCKY: "I'm supporting President Trump because he believes as I do that a strong America cannot fight endless wars. We must not continue to leave our blood and treasure in Middle East quagmires." ​ "Joe Biden voted for the Iraq war, which President Trump has long called the worst geopolitical mistake of our generation. I fear Biden will choose war again. He supported war in Serbia, Syria and Libya. Joe Biden will continue to spill our blood and treasure. President Trump will bring our heroes home."

KENTUCKY ATTORNEY GENERAL DANIEL CAMERON: "Joe Biden is a backwards thinker in a world craving forward-looking leadership. There’s no wisdom in his record or plan, just a trail of discredited ideas and offensive statements."

JOHN PETERSON, WISCONSIN BUSINESS OWNER: "We scrapped and clawed and hung on with everything we had for two years. And then everything changed. Because Donald Trump was elected president. He knew what it was like to build a company and to create jobs for American workers."

JASON JOYCE, MAINE LOBSTERMAN: “As long as Trump is president, fishing families like mine will have a voice."

CRIS PETERSON, WISCONSIN DAIRY FARMER: "As a businessman, President Trump understands that farming is a complicated, capital-intensive and risky business. More than any president, he has acknowledged the importance of farmers and agriculture."

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS: "A storm called a derecho, with hurricane-force winds of up to 140 miles per hour, wiped out millions of acres of crops, left thousands without power. Destroyed homes. Wrecked lives, and left devastation in its wake. It was the worst storm in our state’s history. And Iowans did what you expect Iowans to do. They helped each other. They took care of each other. And they still are. But someone else had our back: our president."

