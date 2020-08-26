Left Menu
Development News Edition

POLL-Biden gets no convention bounce after Democratic gathering -Reuters/Ipsos poll

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden saw no bounce in popular support after last week's Democratic National Convention, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday, pointing to Americans' hardened political views. Biden held his lead over President Donald Trump in the national opinion poll taken Aug. 19 to 25, with 47% of registered voters backing the Democratic challenger and 40% supporting the Republican incumbent.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 15:30 IST
POLL-Biden gets no convention bounce after Democratic gathering -Reuters/Ipsos poll
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden saw no bounce in popular support after last week's Democratic National Convention, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday, pointing to Americans' hardened political views.

Biden held his lead over President Donald Trump in the national opinion poll taken Aug. 19 to 25, with 47% of registered voters backing the Democratic challenger and 40% supporting the Republican incumbent. That was a similar edge to what Biden had before his party's convention, a scaled-back, virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic. That marks a shift from many past election cycles. The previous Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, saw a 4-percentage-point gain against Trump after her party's 2016 convention, while Trump's support also rose 4 points after his party's gathering that year. The Republicans are holding their convention, a mix of in-person and virtual events, this week.

There are a number of likely reasons why Biden has not received a similar jump in support. The party nominating conventions were scheduled later in the election year and the party faithful gathered mostly online because of concerns about the coronavirus. There also appear to be fewer undecided voters in 2020. About 14% of registered voters did not support either of the major-party candidates in the latest poll, down from about 22% who were similarly undecided four years ago.

The poll also found that while Biden improved his standing over the past month among African Americans, Trump has eaten into Biden's advantage in the suburbs. He has been attacking Biden by painting him as a threat to the "suburban lifestyle dream." Biden's advantage over Trump among African Americans increased by 6 percentage points from July to August, after he named Kamala Harris as his running mate, making her the first Black woman nominated by a major party for vice president. About 71% of African-American respondents said they supported Biden for president, while 9% would vote for Trump.

Biden's advantage declined by 4 points, however, among Americans who live in the suburbs, with about 44% saying they would support him, compared with 36% saying they would vote for Trump. The poll also found that 41% of Americans approved of Trump's performance in office, while 55% disapproved. Registered voters are mostly interested in picking a president based on the candidate's perceived abilities to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, restore trust in American government and improve the economy.

Registered voters are more likely to consider Biden the stronger candidate when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus and restoring trust in government, while Trump was more likely to be considered superior when it comes to the economy. The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 4,320 American adults, including 3,829 registered voters, 2,230 who said they live in the suburbs and 488 who identify as African Americans. The poll has a credibility interval, a measure of precision of between 2 and 5 percentage points.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Cycling-Coronavirus resurgence in France casts shadow on the Tour

Whether the Tour de France will celebrate a winner this year is anyones guess as the worlds greatest cycling race starts in Nice on Saturday amid fears of a second wave of COVID-19.New coronavirus cases have been rising at an alarming rate ...

UK crime agency recovers properties worth 17 million pounds after Pakistani drugs gang bust

The UKs National Crime Agency NCA on Wednesday released details of the recovery of 59 properties worth an estimated 17 million pounds following an eight-year investigation to bust a Pakistani drugs gang operating out of the West Midlands re...

Except final semester, other exams cancelled: TN CM

Except the final semester, other examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students are cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Wednesday. Except the final semester exams, stude...

Lubrizol, Prince Pipes collaborate to retail FlowGuard Plus products in India

Lubrizol Advanced Materials, manufacturers of CPVC compound, and Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd on Wednesday signed an agreement for manufacturing and sale of Prince FlowGuard Plus CPVC pipes and fittings in the country. Beginning September,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020