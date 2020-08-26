Left Menu
AAP alleges 'scam' in anti-dengue drug procurement by BJP-ruled civic bodies in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that the BJP-ruled-municipal corporations in Delhi have bought an anti-dengue drug, used for fogging, at a higher price, and demanded an inquiry into what it termed a "scam".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 20:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that the BJP-ruled-municipal corporations in Delhi have bought an anti-dengue drug, used for fogging, at a higher price, and demanded an inquiry into what it termed a "scam". The BJP, however, rejected the charge, saying the AAP was in the "habit of first leveling baseless allegations and then apologizing".

At a press briefing, AAP functionary Durgesh Pathak said, "They claimed that the cost of buying anti-dengue drug was Rs 3,256.80 per kg. When we enquired about this purchase, we got to know the Bhopal municipal corporation also bought the same material for Rs 2,500 per kg." "Considering the price (at which the MCDs bought the drug) difference per kg is Rs 750, it becomes a scam of over crores of rupees," he said, alleging that BJP leaders "put pressure on an official" to sign the drug procurement file. When the official refused, he was suspended, Pathak claimed.

"On July 3 last year, they gave the charge of additional MHO to their favorite officer who was appointed just to sign the procurement file of the anti-dengue drug," he claimed. Seeking an inquiry into the matter, Pathak said he would raise the issue in the House on Thursday. "Is the corruption nexus in the MCD up and running because of such officers of the MCD?" he posed.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor termed these charges "concocted". "The AAP leaders are in a habit of leveling fabricated baseless allegations and like his party president Arvind Kejriwal, who has in past leveled baseless allegations and later apologized, Durgesh Pathak will soon have to apologize to BJP leaders for leveling concocted charges," he said.

