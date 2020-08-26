Opposition should play constructive role in upcoming Parliament session: NV Subhash

Ahead of the upcoming Parliament session scheduled to begin on September 14, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash said that opposition parties must play a constructive role in the session, keeping in mind the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "The nation has received a jolt economically and socially since the last session of Parliament due to the Coronavirus and many people have been left without jobs. In this context, the opposition parties must play a constructive role, rather than a destructive one as they have done in the previous sessions," Subhash told ANI.

He further said, "The nation has witnessed many challenges in recent times with China's aggression on one side and coronavirus pandemic on the other. This is the time for all people to unite and fight against these evils together." The BJP leader further said that it was unfortunate the Congress had been attacking the government, even if the government was taking necessary measures to stabilise the economic situation in the aftermath of the nation and state-wide lockdowns.

"Even in this critical time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leaders have been making baseless allegations against the government. As a responsible opposition, leaders must maintain decorum and allow the session to go smoothly without interruptions. Debates that will take place in both Houses must have a meaningful outcome," he added. He also said that the Ordinances that are to be promulgated will expire in six months unless they were replaced by bills, and the Opposition had a critical role in ensuring that the session was a fruitful one. (ANI)