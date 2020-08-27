FACTBOX-Quotes from third day of Republican National Convention themed "Land of Heroes"

Vice President Mike Pence will make an economic pitch to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention that resumed on Wednesday.

Following are quotes from speeches as well as excerpts of prepared remarks selected and provided by the Republican Party in advance of the night's events, most of which have been pre-recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic. SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM:

“I believe America is an exceptional nation founded on three principles: equality, freedom and opportunity. But today our founding principles are under attack." "It took 244 years to build this great nation, flaws and all. But we stand to lose it in a tiny fraction of that time if we continue down the path taken by the Democrats and their radical supporters."

MARSHA BLACKBURN, U.S. SENATOR FROM TENNESSEE: "Tonight, I want to talk to you about another kind of hero. The kind Democrats don’t recognize, because they don’t fit into their narrative. I’m talking about the heroes of our law enforcement and armed services. Leftists try to turn them into villains. They want to ‘cancel’ them. But I’m here to tell you these heroes can’t be canceled."

KEITH KELLOGG, NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER TO VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: “Ask yourself, has this president kept his promises … to keep us out of needless conflicts and to pursue ending wars without end? Has he defended your interests in renegotiating trade deals that previously hurt Americans and our national security? Has he fulfilled his commander in chief role by decisively going after our nation’s enemies? You and I know, the answer is yes.”

MICK MCHALE, PRESIDENT OF THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF POLICE ORGANIZATIONS, A UNION GROUP (in prepared remarks): “I’m proud that the overwhelming majority of American police officers are the best of the best and put their lives on the line without hesitation. And good officers need to know that their elected leaders and the department brass have their backs.”

CHEN GUANGCHENG, CHINESE HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST (in prepared remarks): “The U.S. must use its values of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law, to gather a coalition of other democracies to stop China’s aggression. President Trump has led on this and we need the other countries to join him in this fight. A fight for our future.”

LOU HOLTZ, RETIRED FOOTBALL COACH (in prepared remarks): “President Trump always finds a way to get something done. If you want to do something bad enough, you will find a way. If not, you will find an excuse, and excuses are a lot easier to find than solutions. President Trump finds solutions.”

