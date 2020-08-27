Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Quotes from third day of Republican National Convention themed "Land of Heroes"

But we stand to lose it in a tiny fraction of that time if we continue down the path taken by the Democrats and their radical supporters." MARSHA BLACKBURN, U.S. SENATOR FROM TENNESSEE: "Tonight, I want to talk to you about another kind of hero.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 06:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 06:34 IST
FACTBOX-Quotes from third day of Republican National Convention themed "Land of Heroes"

Vice President Mike Pence will make an economic pitch to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention that resumed on Wednesday.

Following are quotes from speeches as well as excerpts of prepared remarks selected and provided by the Republican Party in advance of the night's events, most of which have been pre-recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic. SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM:

“I believe America is an exceptional nation founded on three principles: equality, freedom and opportunity. But today our founding principles are under attack." "It took 244 years to build this great nation, flaws and all. But we stand to lose it in a tiny fraction of that time if we continue down the path taken by the Democrats and their radical supporters."

MARSHA BLACKBURN, U.S. SENATOR FROM TENNESSEE: "Tonight, I want to talk to you about another kind of hero. The kind Democrats don’t recognize, because they don’t fit into their narrative. I’m talking about the heroes of our law enforcement and armed services. Leftists try to turn them into villains. They want to ‘cancel’ them. But I’m here to tell you these heroes can’t be canceled."

KEITH KELLOGG, NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER TO VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: “Ask yourself, has this president kept his promises … to keep us out of needless conflicts and to pursue ending wars without end? Has he defended your interests in renegotiating trade deals that previously hurt Americans and our national security? Has he fulfilled his commander in chief role by decisively going after our nation’s enemies? You and I know, the answer is yes.”

MICK MCHALE, PRESIDENT OF THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF POLICE ORGANIZATIONS, A UNION GROUP (in prepared remarks): “I’m proud that the overwhelming majority of American police officers are the best of the best and put their lives on the line without hesitation. And good officers need to know that their elected leaders and the department brass have their backs.”

CHEN GUANGCHENG, CHINESE HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST (in prepared remarks): “The U.S. must use its values of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law, to gather a coalition of other democracies to stop China’s aggression. President Trump has led on this and we need the other countries to join him in this fight. A fight for our future.”

LOU HOLTZ, RETIRED FOOTBALL COACH (in prepared remarks): “President Trump always finds a way to get something done. If you want to do something bad enough, you will find a way. If not, you will find an excuse, and excuses are a lot easier to find than solutions. President Trump finds solutions.”

(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Peter Cooney)

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-America as "land of heroes": Quotes from Day 3 of Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence will make an economic pitch to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention that resumed on Wednesday.Following are quotes from speeches as well as excerpts of prepared remarks selecte...

Three MLB games postponed as part of protest

The Mariners and San Diego Padres will not play Wednesday after Seattle players voted to join a pro sports boycott started by the NBA earlier in the day. ESPN first reported the teams were not taking the field in San Diego, and the games be...

Tennis-Osaka reaches semis then withdraws to protest racial injustice

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Western Southern Open on Wednesday in protest against racial injustice hours after the two-times Grand Slam champion had booked her spot in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open tune-up event.The 22-year-old Japane...

Tellez, Blue Jays thump Red Sox

Rowdy Tellez hit two home runs and had four RBIs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a three-run double in a five-run seventh and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Boston Red Sox 9-1 Wednesday night at Buffalo. Randal Grichuk added a solo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020