Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIADMK will lead alliance, says TN CM Palaniswami, ahead of 2021 polls

Hours after telling reporters in Tiruvarur that electoral alliances would be decided only during the polls, he told the media in Thanjavur that right from the days of party founder, the late chief minister M G Ramachandran (MGR), the AIADMK had led the respective alliance. The debate surrounding who will lead their alliance in the 2021 Assembly elections has been on after a BJP leader had recently asserted that his party has the right to steer the combine in the hustings next year, following the altered political landscape in the state.

PTI | Tanjavurtiruvarur | Updated: 28-08-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:54 IST
AIADMK will lead alliance, says TN CM Palaniswami, ahead of 2021 polls
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

AIADMK co- coordinator and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday asserted that his party will lead the alliance in "any polls" in the state and pointed out that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought under its leadership. Hours after telling reporters in Tiruvarur that electoral alliances would be decided only during the polls, he told the media in Thanjavur that right from the days of party founder, the late chief minister M G Ramachandran (MGR), the AIADMK had led the respective alliance.

The debate surrounding who will lead their alliance in the 2021 Assembly elections has been on after a BJP leader had recently asserted that his party has the right to steer the combine in the hustings next year, following the altered political landscape in the state. "Whether during the days of MGR or Amma (the late CM J Jayalalithaa), assembly polls or lok sabha elections, they have been faced under the leadership of the AIADMK," the chief minister told reporters in Thanjavur.

"That will continue (for 2021)... (the alliance) was in last year's Lok Sabha election led by the AIADMK. So whichever elections, AIADMK will only head the alliance," he asserted. The AIADMK led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2019 polls, and the constituents included the BJP, PMK and DMDK.

Earlier in the day, Palaniswami had said at Tiruvarur that electoral alliances would be decided only during the polls, days after state BJP vice president V P Duraisamy had asserted his party has the right to lead the combine in the 2021 state assembly elections. The party that shall head the alliance would be made known only during the elections and polls were not round the corner now, the chief minister said when asked if the BJP or AIADMK would steward the combine in Tamil Nadu to fight the polls next year.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the district, Palaniswami said the parties that constitute the alliance have not been firmed up yet, be it in the AIADMK or the DMK camp. "Hence, only during the run up to the elections, alliances will be decided," he said.

Duraisamy, who recently joined the BJP from the DMK, on August 12 had claimed the saffron party's growth has altered the political landscape in the state. The assembly elections due next year would, hence, be a fight between his party and DMK, under a "BJP-led alliance," he had said.

According to him, being a national party, the BJP had the right to lead the alliance in assembly polls. Making light of Duraisamy's claim, the AIADMK had said such views, if aired by the BJP's state unit president L Murugan, would have weight.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hamptons Film Festival selects 'With Drawn Arms' documentary as opener

The world premiere of the American football wide receiver - Tommie Smiths documentary With Drawn Arms will open the Hamptons International Film Festival on October 8. According to Variety, the film, directed by Glenn Kaino and Afshin, follo...

In a week of layoffs, MGM Resorts adds 18,000 more

MGM Resorts is laying off 18,000 people as an unchecked pandemic leaves economic scars across numerous U.S. industries, particularly those that really on healthy crowds of people. Casinos in Nevada closed March 17. Unemployment in the state...

WRAPUP 5-Judge delays extradition for teen charged in Kenosha, Wisconsin, slayings

A teenage vigilante charged with killing two people, who had been protesting the police shooting of African American Jacob Blake in Kenosha, will remain in custody in Illinois after a judge on Friday agreed to delay his extradition to Wisco...

TikTok influencers say 'everybody is going to take a big hit'

In a luxury mansion in the Hollywood Hills, young TikTok influencers bounced around on a bright sunny morning this week trying out new ideas for zany short form videos that they hope will go viral. Theyre also feeling concerned about their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020