BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj put in 14-day home quarantine

The MP from Uttar Pradesh had come to Giridih, over 200 km from Ranchi, to take part in a programme from Unnao via Dhanbad. Maharaj, who was returning to Dhanbad by road to take a train to Delhi, was intercepted by the district administration near Pirtand police station and sent on quarantine at Shanti Bhawan ashram, where he had gone to take part in a programme, Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha said.

PTI | Giridih | Updated: 29-08-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 18:28 IST
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj was forcibly home quarantined here on Saturday for 14-day for violating COVID norms, a senior district official said. The MP from Uttar Pradesh had come to Giridih, over 200 km from Ranchi, to take part in a programme from Unnao via Dhanbad.

Maharaj, who was returning to Dhanbad by road to take a train to Delhi, was intercepted by the district administration near Pirtand police station and sent on quarantine at Shanti Bhawan ashram, where he had gone to take part in a programme, Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha said. The action been taken in accordance with a state government order of 14 days quarantine for people coming from outside to the state, the DC said.

"He had not informed the state government about his visit and therefore we have put him in quarantine for 14 days," Sinha said. The DC, however. said if he wanted he can apply for the exemption.

On getting information about visit and return of the Uttar Pradesh politician without advance information, the administration sealed borders of the district and put barricades. A team headed by Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prerna Dixit which was following him stopped the MP at a barricade under Pirtand police station and sent him on 14 days quarantine at Shanti Bhawan, the DC said.

Maharaj told reporters that he had come to see his ailing mother in Giridih after giving prior information. He, however, said had he been told about the mandatory 14-day quarantine condition for visiting Jharkhand, he would not have come.

The BJP MP talked to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary from the place he was intercepted in the presence of media and also put the DC over phone to the chief secretary. But, it did not help him and he was taken by the police to Shanti Bhawan for putting him in home quarantine.

He took exception to th adminstration "forcibly" putting him in quarantine, saying "I am Member of Parliament and Jharkhand is part of India. Can't I meet my ailing mother? "I have to take part in a meeting of the standing committee of Parliament on Sunday and I have been forcibly quarantined here...its really disgusting," he said. He said, RJD chief Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap Yadav had on Wednesday visited Ranchi to meet his father in RIMS and returned to Patna by road, but the administration did not take any similar action.

"This appears to be inspired by political jealously," he alleged. Jharkhand has a coalition government of JMM, Congress and the RJD headed by Hemant Soren.

