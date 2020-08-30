BJP killing democracy using money power, investigative agencies: Maken

Left Menu
The Congress' Rajasthan in-charge and national general secretary Ajay Maken hit out at the BJP on Sunday, accusing it of "killing democracy" using "money power and misusing investigative agencies".

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-08-2020 18:33 IST
The Congress' Rajasthan in-charge and national general secretary Ajay Maken hit out at the BJP on Sunday, accusing it of "killing democracy" using "money power and misusing investigative agencies". During his first visit to Rajasthan after he was appointed the party's Rajasthan in-charge, Maken addressed party workers in Alwar district's Shahjahapur and alleged that the BJP "killed democracy" in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa and Manipur.

But when they tried doing so in Rajasthan, they faced defeat, he said. "Across the country, they (BJP) killed democracy by using money power and misusing the CBI and ED. The braves of Rajasthan... at least 102 MLAs have proved that no matter how much money is offered or pressure is mounted, we will not bend. We will protect the democracy, the way Congress fought with British and got freedom," Maken said.

The senior Congress leader, however, warned that "there would be more such attack on democracy" in the days to come. "We have to be prepared for them and by no chance should allow democracy to be defeated in Rajasthan," he said. Maken is also the member of a three-member central panel set up by the Congress to address issues of disgruntled MLAs including Sachin Pilot. The panel would help evolve a mechanism to ensure better coordination between the government and the party in Rajasthan as well as among all factions.

During his visit to Rajasthan, Maken would hear out senior leaders, office bearers of the party's state unit, former and present legislators and ex-MPs. The aim of the visit is to strengthen and reorganise the party at block and district levels. On Monday, Maken is scheduled to meet leaders and workers of Jaipur division at state party office. Such meetings will continue for the next two days in Ajmer and Kota, in which about 50-60 leaders of every district would attend, Congress leaders said.

