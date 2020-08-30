Manoj Tiwari tunes into Mann Ki Baat from riot-hit Chand Bagh, pledges to heal ‘social divisions'

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Sunday tuned into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme from Chand Bagh, one of the hotspots of communal violence in northeast Delhi earlier this year, pledging to repair the "social divisions" in the area. The former Delhi BJP president, who represents northeast Delhi in Lok Sabha, said one incident does not make a place good or bad.

"This is the same place which was maligned by the rioters. It was made to be known as a place of social divisions. We pledge to make this place known for bringing people together," he said. Joined by party workers and locals, Tiwari listened to the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme at his new office at Chand Bagh. He said he will hold 'Janta Darbar' at the office to address problems of locals and promote social harmony.

The Chand Bagh area had witnessed widespread violence and arson, including killing of an Intelligence Bureau staffer, during the northeast Delhi riots that claimed over 50 lives and left scores injured in the month of February. Other BJP leaders, including Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta, also listened to the 'Mann Ki Baat', in different parts of the city. Gupta who tuned in at the Karol Bagh district BJP office said that people need to promote the idea of 'vocal for local' to realise the dream of a self-reliant India. Prime Minister Modi touched on a number of issues in the radio broadcast as he lauded people for maintaining unprecedented restraint and simplicity in celebrating festivals during the COVID-19 pandemic and praised farmers for an increase in the sowing area for crops.