Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. court denies ex-Trump adviser Flynn's bid to halt criminal case

A U.S. appeals court on Monday denied a bid by Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, to immediately end the criminal case against him for lying to the FBI about his talks with a Russian official before Trump took office in 2017.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 22:02 IST
U.S. court denies ex-Trump adviser Flynn's bid to halt criminal case
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A U.S. appeals court on Monday denied a bid by Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, to immediately end the criminal case against him for lying to the FBI about his talks with a Russian official before Trump took office in 2017. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, rehearing an earlier decision by three of its judges, declined to issue an emergency order directing the judge hearing the case to grant the Department of Justice's request for dismissal.

The ruling allows U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan to hear arguments on whether he must grant the Justice Department's request to drop the case. The judge has said he is "not a rubber stamp" and wants to carefully scrutinize the Justice Department's request before deciding whether to grant it.

Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, pleaded guilty two times to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russia's then-ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, concerning U.S. sanctions imposed on Moscow under President Barack Obama. Flynn was charged under former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that detailed Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election to boost Trump's candidacy. While awaiting sentencing by Sullivan, Flynn sought to withdraw his plea, switching lawyers to pursue a scorched-earth approach that accused the FBI of setting him up.

Trump has said Flynn was treated unfairly in the case. Sidney Powell, a lawyer for Flynn, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli felt 'nervous' ahead of first training session

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB captain Virat Kohli said that he felt nervous and jittery while he was heading out for his first training session ahead of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020. Couple of months ago, you could not even imagine ...

Netflix offers free limited access to new users

Online streaming platform Netflix is offering limited free access to its Original movies and series for those who do not have an account. The company is offering a host of series to watch for free. According to Mashable, the free Netflix TV...

Andhra Police seize 1460 liquor bottles being transported from Telangana

Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday seized a cache of 1,460 liquor bottles which were being illegally transported from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. The seizure was made by Chandarlapadu Police station personnel in the Krishna district.They arre...

With 78,512 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, India's case tally reaches 36,21,246

With 78,512 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Indias case tally has gone past the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MOHFW on Monday. With 971 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 64,469....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020