Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ailing Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Trump's visit comes as demonstrators are calling for the officer who shot Blake to be fired and face attempted murder charges, and more than a week after authorities say a 17-year-old from northern Illinois shot and killed two protesters. Asked Monday whether he feared Trump's visit could stir more violence, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said: “We'll find out tomorrow, won't we?” The tension began Aug. 23 after a video showed a Kenosha police officer shooting Blake, a Black man, in the back while responding to a call about a domestic dispute.

PTI | Kenosha | Updated: 01-09-2020 02:24 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 02:22 IST
Ailing Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions
Representative Image Image Credit: Freepik

Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace. The city's mayor also said he believed Trump's visit comes at a bad time. But others welcomed the president's trip, scheduled for Tuesday when he will tour damage and meet with law enforcement. Trump's visit comes as demonstrators are calling for the officer who shot Blake to be fired and face attempted murder charges, and more than a week after authorities say a 17-year-old from northern Illinois shot and killed two protesters.

Asked Monday whether he feared Trump's visit could stir more violence, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said: "We'll find out tomorrow, won't we?" The tension began Aug. 23 after a video showed a Kenosha police officer shooting Blake, a Black man, in the back while responding to a call about a domestic dispute. All last week, Black Lives Matter protesters held events to call for changes to policing. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called a special session of the Legislature for Monday to take up a host of police reform measures, but Republicans took no immediate action. Authorities said they had resources in place to protect the bedroom community between Chicago and Milwaukee, including more than 1,500 National Guard members.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said more than 200 people have been arrested since the protests began. Of those, more than half were from outside Kenosha, he said. Many arrests were for curfew violations, and included possible charges for burglary, possession of illegal drugs and carrying concealed weapons without a permit, officials said. The Kenosha Police Department has said more than 20 firearms were seized.

Beth also said that "outside agitators" have used social media or made phone calls to churches and businesses to scare people and spread false rumors. "I want the people of Kenosha to know there's a huge amount of resources here to protect you," Beth said.

Family members say Blake, 29, is paralyzed, and a lawyer said most of his colon and small intestines were removed. His family led a large peaceful protest Saturday, just before Trump announced his plans to visit. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that Trump has no immediate plans to meet with Blake's family when he's in Kenosha. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke with Blake's family last week.

On Sunday, Evers sent Trump a letter urging him not to come, saying the visit "will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together." But Kenosha County Board supervisors urged him not to cancel. "Kenoshans are hurting and looking for leadership, and your leadership in this time of crisis is greatly appreciated by those devastated by the violence in Kenosha," a letter from seven supervisors said.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian reiterated Monday that he believes Trump's visit is coming at the wrong time. "I think that Kenosha, at this present time, needs peace and needs to heal and needs people to allow us to do that," he said.

Trump showed no signs of backing down, tweeting about the unrest in Kenosha and saying, " I will see you on Tuesday!" Diana Kreye, a 60-year-old resident of nearby Brighton, said Trump is exploiting the conflict. "I don't like that this has all become political," said Kreye, an undecided voter.

Angel Tirado, 42, however, thinks Trump's visit could help. "I hope he says something that can calm us all down," said Tirado. "Maybe he'll bring us together." Others doubt the president had any intention of closing divisions and pointed to his recent tweets and history of making racist comments. "He's not coming down here to heal," said David Sanchez, 66, a retiree and Kenosha resident who expects thousands of people to show up to protest Trump.

"He's coming to Kenosha to start more trouble. I don't care what he says." "He has done nothing over the last three years to bring people together," said Raymond Roberts, 38, a data scientist and Afghanistan War veteran. "This is a bellwether county in a bellwether state. It's all about his reelection." Trump has throughout the summer sought to cast U.S. cities as under siege by violence and lawlessness, despite the fact that most of the demonstrations against racial injustice have been peaceful. Still, Trump is likely to find some support in a county he won in 2016 by fewer than 250 votes.

Oscar Escobar, 41, a Kenosha resident who owns a moving company and co-owns a bar and grill, said he doesn't align with either Democrats or Republicans. He said it's good that Trump plans to visit. "I think it's a great thing for him to show that he cares about what's happening here in Kenosha and not turning his back on us and just leaving us alone," Escobar said.

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Smoke from wildfire blackens prehistoric Greek city walls

Monuments at Greeces archaeological site of Mycenae have not been damaged by a wildfire that swept through the area, despite the blackening from smoke on the iconic entrance to the ancient citadel, Greeces culture minister said Monday. Four...

Soccer-Champions Real Madrid kick off La Liga title defence at Real Sociedad

Spanish champions Real Madrid begin the defence of their La Liga title away at Real Sociedad on Sept. 20 and play Barcelona in the seasons first classico just over one month later, Mondays draw for this seasons fixtures revealed. Real play ...

Long neglected after landmark discovery, armored dinosaur finally gets its due

When the bones of the early armored dinosaur Scelidosaurus were unearthed in 1858 in west Dorset, England, they comprised the first complete dinosaur skeleton ever identified.But aside from cursory papers by pioneering British paleontologis...

Need to relook COVID-19 testing strategy, experts advise Centre

Experts from Indian Public Health Association IPHA have recommended the Central government relook the Covid-19 testing strategy in such a way that it results in guiding the public health response and effectively limiting the spread of the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020