Uttarakhand: BJP MLA Fartyal accuses own state govt of joining hands with corrupt contractor

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Lohaghat Assembly seat in Kumaon Mandal, Pooran Singh Fartyal has expressed anguish against own party's decision to get the Tanakpur-Jauljibi road constructed by an alleged tainted contractor.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-09-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 13:30 IST
BJP MLA Puran Singh Fartyal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Lohaghat Assembly seat in Kumaon Mandal, Puran Singh Fartyal has expressed anguish against own party's decision to get the Tanakpur-Jauljibi road constructed by an alleged tainted contractor. The MLA said his own government has joined hands with the corrupt contractor in the tender case and he is fighting against that corruption. The contract was worth Rs 123 crore.

He alleged that in 2017, a case was registered against the contractor, and now, the contract has been given to him. He added that the documents of the contractor were also fake. "The matter of Tanakpur-Jauljibi road is of strategic importance. The documents of the contractor to whom this work has been given were fake. The BJP government had cancelled the registration of the contractor in 2017 and filed a case in the Tanakpur police station against 23 engineers," Fartyal said.

"Action was taken against him at that time. Now, the BJP government has restored the tender of the same contractor against whom action was taken in 2017," he added. He told the government that the then Additional Chief Secretary and present Chief Secretary Om Prakash was also accused of pressing the files.

Further, the BJP MLA said that zero tolerance has been sabotaged, and the image of the government is deteriorating. He added that the Chief Minister should tell whether there is zero tolerance in the state or not. Fartyal further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always said there should be zero tolerance of corruption and he is working to save that. He added that first, the party should be saved, then only the MLA will survive.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP MLA from Uttarakhand Bishan Singh Chuphal met BJP National President JP Nadda in Delhi and expressed anguish against his own government. (ANI)

