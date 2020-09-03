Left Menu
BJP leader Sandeep Warrier accuses Kerala CMO of forgery

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sandeep Warrier on Thursday alleged that someone else had signed a file on behalf of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan when Vijayan was in the United States for medical treatment in Sept 2018.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:31 IST
BJP leader Sandeep Warrier with the 'forged' documents, in convresation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sandeep Warrier on Thursday alleged that someone else had signed a file on behalf of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan when Vijayan was in the United States for medical treatment in Sept 2018. "On September 2, 2018, the Chief Minister went to the US for his treatment at Mayo Clinic. On 3 September 2018, a file related to Malayalam Day went to his office. It is evident that on September 9, the Chief Minister has signed the document. On the same day, actually he was in the US under treatment. BJP wants to ask who signed the document when CM was not present at his office, " said Warrier.

He further alleged that Pinarayi did not have control over his office. "There are two Chief Ministers in Kerala, one of whom is invisible. We want to know who that is. Pinarayi Vijayan should clarify whether he has appointed any consultancy to make signatures on his behalf in every file. The Chief Minister has no control over his office and should resign immediately," he added. (ANI)

