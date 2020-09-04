Left Menu
Development News Edition

Development lagging behind, 12 cr jobs lost, says Rahul Gandhi in attack on PM Modi

Taking a jib at the Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the development is missing in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:59 IST
Development lagging behind, 12 cr jobs lost, says Rahul Gandhi in attack on PM Modi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Taking a jibe at the Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that development was lagging behind in the country. Gandhi highlighted a few points regarding the lack of development.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul, in a translated tweet, said that 12 crore jobs are missing, 5 trillion dollar economy is missing, the income of the common man is missing. He said, "Prosperity and security are missing in the country and if a question is asked, the answer is missing."

Development is missing (in the country), he added. On Wednesday, Rahul slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi listing issues such as GDP reduction, job losses, highest daily COVID-19 cases and external aggression at the border as "Modi-made disasters".

In a tweet, the Congress MP listed six issues the country is facing terming them as "Modi-made disasters". "India is reeling under Modi-made disasters: Historic GDP reduction -23.9%; highest unemployment in 45 years; loss of 12 crore jobs; Centre not paying states their GST dues; globally highest COVID-19 daily cases and deaths and external aggression at our borders," Rahul Gandhi tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha to set up 'Drug Park' with investment nearly Rs 1500 cr

In a bid to create employment opportunities through industrialisation in the non-mineral sector, Odisha Government has decided to set up Bulk Drug Park in the State, the decision has been taken in a high-level meeting held under the Chairma...

Trump wins backing of largest U.S. police union as he touts 'law and order'

The United States largest police union on Friday endorsed President Donald Trumps re-election bid, boosting the Republicans message that he is the candidate of law and order amid U.S. protests against police brutality and racial injustice. ...

Pandemic pushes Colombians to commute by bicycle

Luis Fernando Muete used to go to work on his citys crowded bus system. But hes been using his bicycle much more frequently since the pandemic began. It saves the gardener long waits at a bus station in a poor neighborhood on the outskirts ...

'Commercial vehicle industry may take 1-2 years to get back to 2018-19 sales volume level'

The commercial vehicle industry, which is facing challenging times, is expected to take at least 1-2 years to get back to the 2018-19 sales volume level when the industry crossed the one million sales mark, a top industry official said on F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020