Development lagging behind, 12 cr jobs lost, says Rahul Gandhi in attack on PM Modi

Taking a jibe at the Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that development was lagging behind in the country. Gandhi highlighted a few points regarding the lack of development.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul, in a translated tweet, said that 12 crore jobs are missing, 5 trillion dollar economy is missing, the income of the common man is missing. He said, "Prosperity and security are missing in the country and if a question is asked, the answer is missing."

Development is missing (in the country), he added. On Wednesday, Rahul slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi listing issues such as GDP reduction, job losses, highest daily COVID-19 cases and external aggression at the border as "Modi-made disasters".

In a tweet, the Congress MP listed six issues the country is facing terming them as "Modi-made disasters". "India is reeling under Modi-made disasters: Historic GDP reduction -23.9%; highest unemployment in 45 years; loss of 12 crore jobs; Centre not paying states their GST dues; globally highest COVID-19 daily cases and deaths and external aggression at our borders," Rahul Gandhi tweeted. (ANI)