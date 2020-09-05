Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rival groups gather at Kentucky Derby as summer of protests grinds on

Demonstrations against racism and police brutality have swept the United States since the death in May of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Overnight, protests by supporters of Taylor ended at about 3 a.m. Saturday near Churchill Downs with people chanting "No justice, no peace," and the slogan, "Say her name," in reference to Taylor.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 23:35 IST
Rival groups gather at Kentucky Derby as summer of protests grinds on
A group of about 200 pro-police demonstrators called "The Angry Vikings" assembled in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the horse race at Churchill Downs, local media said. Image Credit: Pixabay

Rival protesters gathered near the famed Kentucky Derby horse race on Saturday as duelling demonstrations over racial justice and support for police ground on across U.S. cities.

A group of about 200 pro-police demonstrators called "The Angry Vikings" assembled in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the horse race at Churchill Downs, local media said. Nearby, marchers recalling the death of Breonna Taylor will hold a protest outside the Churchill Downs track as the spectatorless derby unfolds inside.

Taylor, a Black 26-year-old medical worker, was killed in March by Louisville police who burst into her apartment with guns bearing a "no-knock" arrest warrant. Demonstrations against racism and police brutality have swept the United States since the death in May of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Overnight, protests by supporters of Taylor ended at about 3 a.m. Saturday near Churchill Downs with people chanting "No justice, no peace," and the slogan, "Say her name," in reference to Taylor. In Atlanta, early Saturday, a group with flags and banners in support of President Donald Trump had planned a convoy to loop around the city, including going through some predominantly Black neighbourhoods.

But the group's leaders changed plans after hearing rumours that counter-protesters with the Black Lives Matter group planned to gather along their route. In Portland, Oregon -- a protest flashpoint -- police arrested 27 people overnight, mostly on charges of interfering with law enforcement or disorderly conduct.

"Officers began to make targeted arrests and in some cases moved the crowd back and kept them out of the street," police said in a press release on Saturday. One arrested protester was injured with a "bleeding abrasion" on her head, police said.

EPICENTER

Portland has become the epicentre of demonstrations, with protests taking place nightly over the last three months calling for policing and social justice reforms. These have at times turned into clashes between demonstrators and officers, as well as between right- and left-wing groups.

Police shot and killed a self-declared anti-fascist activist in Washington state on Thursday night as they moved in to arrest him on suspicion he fatally shot a right-wing counterprotester last weekend in Portland. The Trump administration deployed federal forces to Portland in July to crack down on the protests. Trump signed a memo on Wednesday that threatens to cut federal funding to "lawless" cities, including Portland.

His Democratic challenger in the Nov. 3 presidential election, Joe Biden, has accused Trump of stoking violence with his rhetoric. In Rochester, New York on Friday night nearly 1,000 demonstrators marched downtown to protest the March death of black man Daniel Prude in police custody. Police used pepper balls to clear protesters during protests the night before, according to local news reports. This week, both Trump, a Republican, and Biden visited Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Midwest city was the site of clashes among protesters, police and militia after police there shot Jacob Blake, a Black painter, in the back seven times.

Biden met with Blake's family and spoke with Blake on the telephone and has expressed sympathy with people protesting police violence. Trump toured damaged businesses, decried what he calls "lawless" protesters and defended police departments as upholders of "law and order," while declining to condemn right-wing armed vigilantes who have been accused of attacking protesters in Kenosha.

A group called RefuseFascism.org said it has organized protests in 23 cities on Saturday, calling Trump's actions a form of fascism that will worsen if he is elected for a second term.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Chargers sign WR Allen to $80M extension

The Los Angeles Chargers and Keenan Allen agreed to a four-year, contract extension worth more than 80 million that will make him the NFLs second-highest-paid wide receiver, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Allens agent, Joby Br...

Soccer-England scrape win in Iceland after late penalty drama

Englands Raheem Sterling converted a 90th-minute penalty to snatch a 1-0 win away to Iceland in their opening Nations League match on Saturday after the home side themselves missed a spot-kick in stoppage time that would have salvaged a dra...

Democrat Biden adds former rival Buttigieg, ex-Obama officials to transition team

Joe Bidens presidential campaign on Saturday added former Democratic primary rival Pete Buttigieg, along with senior officials who served under President Barack Obama, to an expanded White House transition team. Biden added four new co-chai...

Report: Chargers sign WR Allen to $80M extension

The Los Angeles Chargers and Keenan Allen agreed to a four-year, contract extension worth more than 80 million that will make him the NFLs second-highest paid wide receiver, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Allens agent, Joby Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020