Three arrested for secretly videographing TMC leader without permission

"I think the trio are well linked to BJP and had come here with some bad intention," Mitra told PTI. West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh could not be reached on his phone for his reaction on the matter. A probe has been initiated into the incident, a senior officer of Ballygunge police station said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-09-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 00:14 IST
Three arrested for secretly videographing TMC leader without permission
The three had secretly videographed Mitra, the former transport minister, whom they met at the office of the 'Automobile Association of Eastern India' in the city on Friday, the TMC leader said. Image Credit: ANI

Three persons, including two owing allegiances to BJP, have been arrested in the city for allegedly secretly videographing senior Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra without his permission, police said on Saturday. Mitra, when contacted, said that the three accused requested for an appointment for a meeting on Friday after identifying themselves to be from Belghoria area of the city and seeking his help to join TMC.

The three had secretly videographed Mitra, the former transport minister, whom they met at the office of the 'Automobile Association of Eastern India' in the city on Friday, the TMC leader said. "My security guards caught them videographing.

Initially, they denied having done so, but when some videos were found they said they will delete everything. On checking their phones we found several photographs where they were with senior BJP leaders as well as with that party's state president (Dilip Ghosh). "I think the trio is well linked to BJP and had come here with some bad intention," Mitra told PTI.

West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh could not be reached on his phone for his reaction on the matter. A probe has been initiated into the incident, a senior officer of Ballygunge police station said.

