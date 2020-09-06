UP BJP launches e-booh highlighting 'servives' rendered by its workers during coronavirus lockdown

An e-book detailing about various "services" rendered by BJP workers during the coronavirus-induced lockdown was launched here at the party office on Sunday, a statement said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who addressed the gathering online, said, "The work done by the BJP workers during the COVID-19 pandemic is unforgettable and it was praised everywhere." He said the party workers were providing food and other essentials to stranded people as well as to those returning their homes. "The party workers exemplified 'nar seva' (serving people) as 'Narayan seva' (serving the God)," Adityanath added.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, UP BJP chief Swatantradev Singh and general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal among other leaders were present at the e-book launch.