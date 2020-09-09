Left Menu
Posters targeting rebel MLAs who joined BJP put up outside Congress office in Bhopal

A poster that reads 'Bikau nahi, tikau chahiye' (Don't need up for sale, but long-lasting) and 'Maaf karein gaddar' (Traitors please excuse) was seen outside the Congress office in Bhopal.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-09-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 09:58 IST
Poster outside Congress office in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A poster that reads 'Bikau nahi, tikau chahiye' (Don't need up for sale, but long-lasting) and 'Maaf karein gaddar' (Traitors please excuse) was seen outside the Congress office in Bhopal. Party leader PC Sharma told ANI that the posters were the display of public sentiments against the former Congress MLAs who had joined the BJP, leading to the toppling of the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh.

"There's a strong sentiment against the 25 people who won on a Congress ticket and then sold the people's mandate for money within 15 months. The people are complaining against these leaders in their respective constituencies," Sharma said. In March this year, Jyotiraditya Scindia along with over 20 Congress MLAs had joined the BJP after resigning from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

This was followed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government coming to power in the state. (ANI)

