After getting WBPCC chief's post, Adhir vows to fight against

Newly appointed West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said that he will try to strengthen the party organisation in the state and strive to put up a strong fight against both the "communal" BJP and the "undemocratic" TMC. Chowdhury, who is also the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, was appointed as the state unit chief earlier this evening.

The appointment comes ahead of next year's assembly elections in West Bengal. "I want to thank my party for keeping faith in me at this crucial juncture. My aim would be to strengthen the organisation and put up a strong fight against both the communal BJP and the undemocratic TMC," Chowdhury told PTI.

Chowdhury, a five-term MP from Beharampore Lok Sabha seat in Murshidabad, is considered a strong critic of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. This is Chowdhury's second stint as the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) president. He had earlier held the post between February 2014 and October 2018.

He had played a key role in forging the Left-Congress alliance before the 2016 assembly polls in the state. His appointment was necessitated after the demise of former WBPCC chief Somen Mitra.