BJP asks members not to take name of party or OFBJP name during US election campaign

The BJP has instructed its members in the US to not use the party's name or that of the Overseas Friends of BJP-USA in the presidential polls there.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 15:41 IST
BJP Foreign Affairs Department Chairman Vijay Chauthaiwale.. Image Credit: ANI

By Kumar Gaurav The BJP has instructed its members in the US to not use the party's name or that of the Overseas Friends of BJP-USA in the presidential polls there.

BJP Foreign Affairs Department Chairman Vijay Chauthaiwale, speaking to ANI, said, "We have instructed OFBJP-USA members that as far as BJP is concerned, we are naturally happy that someone with Indian ancestry is contesting second topmost post in the USA. At the same time, we believe that any election is solely a domestic process of that country and BJP has no role whatsoever in the process." The election campaign for the Presidential election in the United States is in full swing with US President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence pitted against Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden and his Vice President nominee Kamala Harris, who is of Indian origin.

The Republican campaign team has used the visuals of Howdy Modi and Namaste Trump events to woo the Indian 1.8 Million strong Indian diaspora. "India and the USA have deep strategic relations which have bipartisan support in the USA and overwhelming public support in India. We are confident that this partnership will grow from strength to strength in the future too," Chauthaiwale said.

He said, "OFBJP-USA members can participate in US election campaign and support any candidate or a party in their personal capacity but they have been instructed not to use BJP or OFBJP name during the campaign." BJP has asked its members in the US that they are free to support or oppose any party but must not use the name of BJP saying that elections are internal matter of countries, he added.

The US Presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 3, this year. (ANI)

