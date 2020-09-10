Bengal govt has 'anti-Hindu' mindset, its policies driven by 'minority appeasement': Nadda

BJP chief J P Nadda on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, accusing it of having an "anti- Hindu" mindset and pursuing "minority appeasement" policies. Slamming the ruling party in West Bengal for running a "corrupt dispensation", Nadda said even Rabindranath Tagore's legacy was "sullied" by the TMC-backed "land mafia" at Visva- Bharati University at Santiniketan.

He exuded confidence that the saffron party will come to power in West Bengal with 50 per cent vote share in the assembly elections due next year. "When the entire country was watching the 'bhoomi pujan' (of Ram temple in Ayodhya), Mamata Banerjee imposed a lockdown in West Bengal on August 5 to prevent people from being part of the occasion at the local level.

"In sharp contrast, lockdown was withdrawn due to Bakrid on July 31. This shows that the state government's policies are driven by an anti-Hindu mindset and appeasement politics," Nadda said, while digitally addressing the newly- formed state committee of the saffron party. Nadda said the BJP did not have a problem with lifting the lockdown during Bakrid but wanted to know why restrictions were imposed on August 5 when the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram temple was taking place.

The people of the state will give a befitting reply to the TMC in the assembly elections, he added. On the ongoing turmoil at Visva-Bharati University that has led to the closure of its campus, Nadda said, "Rabindranath Tagore's soul must be in great pain due to anarchy at the institution, which he had founded with a lot of love and compassion." Urging BJP workers and leaders to take the party's "message of development" to various parts of the state, Nadda said, "Time has come to unmask the corrupt TMC government and pack it off lock, stock and barrel in the assembly elections." In the 2011 assembly polls, the BJP had garnered around two per cent vote share in West Bengal. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the party secured 18 per cent votes and two seats, which further went up to 40 per cent vote share and 18 seats in the 2019 general elections, he said.

"We have to continue this winning streak and come to power in West Bengal in the 2021 assembly elections with 50 per cent vote share," Nadda said. Assembly polls are likely in April-May next year.

Hitting out at the West Bengal government over the political killings in the state, he wondered why the "champions of democracy" were silent on the "death of more than 100 BJP activists" in the state. "There is no end to political violence in West Bengal.

Every day, our party workers are being attacked and killed. If this is not jungle raj, then what is? "Why the champions of democracy fall silent when it comes to violence in West Bengal? TMC goons have killed more than 100 BJP activists in the state," he said. Nadda alleged corruption is omnipresent in West Bengal and was in evidence in distribution of foodgrains and other relief material when cyclone Amphan struck the state and lakhs of hungry, destitute migrant workers returned during the lockdown.

"All cut money (underhand commission) goes to the TMC," he alleged. The BJP chief said the West Bengal government is depriving the poor and the farmers of the benefits of central schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi by opting to keep away.

"The TMC is creating a barrier between the people of West Bengal and central schemes," he said. Accusing the West Bengal government of "mishandling" the COVID-19 crisis, he said an inter-ministerial central team had to face several roadblocks during its visit to the state in April.

He alleged the TMC government had not allowed Shramik Special trains to enter West Bengal as it was not keen to take back the migrant workers. "Mamata Banerjee had called Shramik Special trains 'Corona Express'. Such statements are unacceptable," he said.

Nadda said the Narendra Modi government showed the world how to successfully fight COVID-19, which earned it plaudits..