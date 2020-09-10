UP: Nishad Party seeks reservation for fishermen

Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad here on Thursday said they will gherao houses of BJP MPs on Friday to press for the demand of reservation for the fishermen community

Nishad, however, said they were friends of the ruling BJP but when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was an MP, he had advocated reservation for the fishing community in Parliament

Sanjay Nishad's son Praveen Nishad is a sitting BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar “MPs are people’s representatives. Now, people are asking when will the promise be fulfilled. We'll surround their residences on September 11 and ask for reservation,” Sanjay Nishad told reporters here. “We will stage a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on September 25 .We want reservation and SC certificate for fishermen and alike castes,” he added. Nishad said earlier the Congress had deceived them. “During the Samajwadi government, one member of our community died in a police firing during a demonstration for reservation. We are friends of the BJP and support them; and when CM Yogi was an MP, he had advocated reservation for the community in Parliament,” he added.