UP: Nishad Party seeks reservation for fishermen
We'll surround their residences on September 11 and ask for reservation,” Sanjay Nishad told reporters here. We are friends of the BJP and support them; and when CM Yogi was an MP, he had advocated reservation for the community in Parliament,” he added.PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:17 IST
Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad here on Thursday said they will gherao houses of BJP MPs on Friday to press for the demand of reservation for the fishermen community
Nishad, however, said they were friends of the ruling BJP but when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was an MP, he had advocated reservation for the fishing community in Parliament
Sanjay Nishad's son Praveen Nishad is a sitting BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar “MPs are people’s representatives. Now, people are asking when will the promise be fulfilled. We'll surround their residences on September 11 and ask for reservation,” Sanjay Nishad told reporters here. “We will stage a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on September 25 .We want reservation and SC certificate for fishermen and alike castes,” he added. Nishad said earlier the Congress had deceived them. “During the Samajwadi government, one member of our community died in a police firing during a demonstration for reservation. We are friends of the BJP and support them; and when CM Yogi was an MP, he had advocated reservation for the community in Parliament,” he added.
ALSO READ
Flood situation improves in Uttar Pradesh; 17 districts affected now
Uttar Pradesh records 76 more COVID-19 fatalities, 5,463 fresh cases
Uttar Pradesh records 62 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,684 new cases
Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's aide's illegal slaughterhouse demolished in Uttar Pradesh's Mau
Flood situation improves in Uttar Pradesh