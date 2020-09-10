BJP using Sushant's death as political trump card for Bihar elections, alleges Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using Sushant Singh Rajput's death case as a "political trump card" for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. He said that BJP is trying to portray that only it can deliver justice to people of Bihar.

"The BJP is using Sushant Singh Rajput's death as a major political trump card for the upcoming Bihar elections. Rhea Chakraborty is being persecuted on different charges without proof. They are trying to portray that only BJP can deliver justice to Biharis," Chowdhury said at a press conference. He said that the late actor represented the entire county and not only the state of Bihar.

"It would be better if we refrain from labelling the film star as Bihari or Bengali. Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been labelled guilty even before it has been proven," he said. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Rhea was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday in a drug case related to Rajput's death. (ANI)