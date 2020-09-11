Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump, Biden to commemorate 9/11 attacks in Pennsylvania, New York

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will commemorate the 19th anniversary on Friday of the Sept. 11 attacks, with both candidates separately visiting the rural Pennsylvania field where one of the hijacked planes crashed. Biden and his wife, Jill, will first attend a morning ceremony in lower Manhattan in New York, where al Qaeda hijackers flew two airplanes into the World Trade Center's twin towers. Republican Vice President Mike Pence will also be on hand for the ceremony. Georgia judge to decide if voters can dissolve police department at center of Arbery murder case

A Georgia Superior Court judge could decide on Friday whether voters have the right to dissolve a county police department accused of mishandling of the killing of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in an incident caught on a cellphone video that went viral. The video of the Feb. 23 death of Arbery, 25, in the coastal city of Brunswick sparked outrage across the country, with civil rights activists saying it marked yet another example of the attack of an innocent Black man. Judge to hear arguments in George Floyd case, four ex-officers in court

All four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due to appear in court on Friday, where a judge will hear arguments on several key issues, including whether the men should be tried together or separately. The hearing will mark the first time that Derek Chauvin appears in court in person since being charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter after kneeling on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes on May 25. Removal of flag honoring veterans from White House sparks anger

A decision by the Trump administration earlier this year to move the flag honoring missing war veterans from a prominent position atop the White House to a less visible spot on the South Lawn has angered some veterans and lawmakers, who see it as disrespectful and potentially illegal. The flag is dedicated to prisoners of war and service members who are missing in action. According to a White House video posted in June, it was relocated in a private ceremony with full military honors, months after President Donald Trump signed into law a bill requiring the flag to be flown at certain federal sites including the White House every day. Scores of wildfires scorch U.S. West Coast, killing at least nine

Dozens of extreme, wind-driven wildfires burned through forests and towns in U.S. West Coast states on Thursday, destroying hundreds of homes, killing at least nine people and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee, authorities said. Over the past 48 hours, four people died from fires in California, while four were killed in Oregon and a 1-year-old boy died in Washington state, police reported. Free speech, gun rights on collision course in United States, some legal experts say

The robust American traditions of free speech and gun rights are clashing at anti-racism protests this year in a way rarely seen before in the United States, legal scholars and law enforcement leaders say. The First Amendment of the United States Constitution guarantees citizens the right to free speech, and the Second the right to bear arms. But they are colliding in new ways, as "open carry" of guns to demonstrations becomes more common, officials at six police departments along with six legal scholars said. U.S. appeals court rejects bid to expand voting by mail in Texas

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected Texas Democrats' bid to allow all state residents to vote by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic, ruling that the state's law extending that right only to those over 65 was not unconstitutional age discrimination. A split three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a lower court's preliminary ruling that had required the state to expand mail-in voting to all eligible voters. Despite Trump's 'law and order' rhetoric, protesters won't back down

Anti-racism protesters recognize the risk that comes with their calls for equal justice, knowing that for all their peaceful protests, scenes of burning buildings will hand U.S. President Donald Trump the images he needs for his "law and order" re-election campaign. But activists in hotspots such as Portland, Oregon, and Kenosha, Wisconsin, say they are confident voters are on their side and that they won't back down from a strategy that includes street demonstrations under the banner of Black Lives Matter. In town made by coal, family wrestles with climate-change legacy

Mike Gaval looks out from the Gilberton coal-fired power plant down the valley to Mahanoy City, the town he grew up in, and up the hill to the wind turbines spinning on the horizon. Gaval would be the last person to call himself a coal critic. For 30 years, he's worked at the plant, which supplies power to the local prison and the grid; before that, his grandfather was a miner who blasted massive seams of anthracite and brought it to the surface. U.S. Senate could be a narrow strait for Biden agenda, even in Democratic hands

Even if Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidential election and his fellow Democrats gain full control of Congress, his ability to secure passage of an ambitious legislative agenda may be limited by a stubborn Washington reality: the high hurdle for getting things done in the Senate. A longstanding Senate rule requires 60 votes in the 100-seat chamber in most instances to take up and hold votes on bills. If Democrats in the Nov. 3 election win the White House, maintain control of the House of Representatives and amass a Senate majority comparable to that currently held by President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans, Biden's party still would be limited in what they could get through Congress.