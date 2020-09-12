Left Menu
Party workers in Bihar should remove roadblock between government's schemes and people: JP Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda inaugurated the "Aatmanirbhar Bihar Abhiyan" in Patna on Saturday and said party workers in the state have to take responsibility of connecting the common people with the government's scheme to make Bihar self-reliant.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 12-09-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 16:38 IST
BJP President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

BJP President JP Nadda inaugurated the "Aatmanirbhar Bihar Abhiyan" in Patna on Saturday and said party workers in the state have to take responsibility of connecting the common people with the government's scheme to make Bihar self-reliant. "The task of BJP workers in the state is to remove the roadblock between the government's schemes and people. I want you to study about MSME scheme and connect the entrepreneurial youth of the state with it. I want all the BJP workers to work with dedication in Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) Scheme to implement it so that you can decide how to change the face of localities and in turn villages," he said.

Nadda emphasised on the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and said when pandemic started, India was importing PPE kits even from China. "But before lifting the lockdown, India developed the capacity to manufacture 4.5 lakh PPE kits every day. I highlight this to emphasise the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

Nadda further said he has faith that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition will win the elections in the state under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. "I can watch a changing picture of Bihar and I have faith that NDA in the leadership of Nitish Kumar, with the BJP and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), will contest election in the state and win. But for a change the workers have to come forward," said the BJP president.

He also asked the party workers not to focus on the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party, rather concentrate on finding ways to develop Bihar. "You waste time on talking about the RJD. People of Bihar know them better than you. Concentrate on how we are going to develop and change the face of Bihar. Increase your confidence. We have to decide how we are going to change Bihar," he said.

Earlier in the day, Nadda met state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI)

