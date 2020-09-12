Left Menu
Jharkhand BJP to constitute shadow cabinet to counter Hemant Soren government

Jharkhand BJP will constitute its shadow Cabinet to counter the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 12-09-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 19:04 IST
Jharkhand BJP to constitute shadow cabinet to counter Hemant Soren government
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Rizwan Arif

According to BJP, a shadow cabinet is extremely necessary because there is an overflow of corruption in every department of the state government. Opposition legislators will be performing as shadow ministers behind each real Ministers. "In an unpopular government like this, corruption is on hieght. Thus, concept of a shadow cabinet is direly needed, so that every single department can be put under vigil and forbid them from getting involved in corruption," said BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo.

"Shadow cabinet concept is very successful in many states of our country. Now that we are going to adopt it, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is not at ease. This is because our MLAs will follow the departments like shadow minister and disallow the irregularities," he further added. BJP plans to complete this shadow cabinet formation as soon as possible, most likely before monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly which is to commence from September 18. (ANI)

