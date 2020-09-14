Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump visits California, Biden talks climate change as wildfires shift campaign focus

Trump, a Republican who pulled the United States out of the Paris accord on global warming because he found it too costly, has blamed poor forest management for the fires that are raging around the West Coast but has authorized federal disaster aid. Democrats have said that climate change plays a role, and Biden is expected to emphasize that in his remarks.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 17:38 IST
Trump visits California, Biden talks climate change as wildfires shift campaign focus

President Donald Trump will travel to California on Monday to be briefed about its devastating wildfires while Democratic rival Joe Biden plans a speech on the matter from Delaware, bringing climate change to the forefront of the presidential campaign. Trump, a Republican who pulled the United States out of the Paris accord on global warming because he found it too costly, has blamed poor forest management for the fires that are raging around the West Coast but has authorized federal disaster aid.

Democrats have said that climate change plays a role, and Biden is expected to emphasize that in his remarks. A spate of deadly and destructive wildfires have swept California, Oregon and Washington this summer, destroying thousands of homes and a handful of small towns, burning more than 4 million acres and killing more than two dozen people since early August.

Trump is heading to McClellan Park, California to meet with local and federal officials for a briefing about the fires. California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat frequently targeted by the president, will attend before leaving to separately tour fire areas, Politico reported, citing officials from his office. The two also spoke last week. Representatives for Newsom could not be immediately reached. "The president continues to support those who are battling raging wildfires in a locally-executed, state-managed, and federally-supported emergency response," White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Saturday.

Biden has included climate change in his list of major crises facing the United States, along with the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 194,000 and pushed the country into an economic recession. "Vice President Biden will discuss the threat that extreme weather events pose to Americans everywhere, how they are both caused by and underscore the urgent need to tackle the climate crisis, and why we need to create good-paying, union jobs to build more resilient infrastructure," his campaign said on Sunday.

Fighting climate change is a key, motivating issue for young people and progressive-leaning voters who Biden needs to turn out to vote in the Nov. 3 election. It is a more complicated issue for some Republicans, who, despite clear scientific evidence of its existence, question the data and the need for broad and expensive measures to fight it.

Trump lost California, Oregon and Washington - all Democratic strongholds - in the 2016 presidential election. Biden's running mate, 55-year-old U.S. senator and former prosecutor Kamala Harris, hails from California.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh tests positive for coronavirus

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh has contracted coronavirus and undergoing treatment at the Lucknows SGPGI hospital, his grandson and state minister Sandeep Singh said on Monday. The UP Technical and Medical Education dis...

Man dies in road accident in Gautam Buddh Nagar

A 21-year-old man died in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida after an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed into his motorcycle while he was returning home from work, police said on Monday. Rohit, who worked in a private firm, was riding the moto...

SFI members hold protest against NEP 2020 outside Himachal Assembly

Members of Students Federation of India SFI held a protest on Monday in Shimla against both Central and state government accusing them of forcing the National Education Policy NEP on the institutions and students amid Covid-19 pandemic. The...

Govt introduces three farm sector bills, says MSP will stay; Oppn accuses it of attacking federal structure

The Centre on Monday introduced three bills in Lok Sabha on the farm sector, asserting that they will help farmers get a remunerative price for their produce as well as private investments and technology. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020