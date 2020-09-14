PM's birthday celebrations: Guj BJP's 'Seva Saptah' begins

The Gujarat BJP's 'SevaSaptah' to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning 70years of age on September 17 began on Monday and will continuetill Sunday

Party leaders said each day of the 'service week' willhave social initiatives, like distribution of help to 70'divyangjan' in 70 talukas, spectacles to 70 people in eachblock, distribution of fruits in COVID-19 facilities, plasmadrives and blood donation camps

A release said the party will organise 70 webinars tohighlight the work and life of the prime minister, 70 saplingswould be planted in each booth and cleanliness drives would beundertaken statewide as part of the celebrations.