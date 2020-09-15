COVID: 350 stranded Indians return from Pakistan via Attari
Attari, Sep 15 (PTI) As many as 350 Indians, who were stranded in Pakistan due to the coronavirus lockdown, returned home on Tuesday through the land transit route of Attari border here, officials in the Punjab government said. They belonged to Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and West Bengal, the officials said.
Some of the returnees had coronavirus negative reports issued by the health department of Pakistan. Those who did not have negative reports were screened for COVID-19 at Attari here, the officials said.
