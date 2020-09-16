Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senator Rubio urges Trump to scrap TikTok-Oracle deal if Bytedance ties remain

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 20:26 IST
Senator Rubio urges Trump to scrap TikTok-Oracle deal if Bytedance ties remain
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Republican Senator Marco Rubio called on the Trump administration to reject a proposed deal for Oracle to become a "trusted technology provider" for popular social media platform TikTok's U.S. operations if ties to current Chinese owner Bytedance remain.

Marco Rubio, the first senator to call on the administration to investigate TikTok, said in the letter to President Donald Trump that "serious questions" remained about Oracle's role, the technology it would provide to Bytedance, and the future of the application's algorithm. "We remain opposed to any deal that would allow China-based or controlled entities to retain, control or modify the code or algorithms that operate any U.S.-based version of TikTok," Rubio wrote in the letter, dated Wednesday.

"We are heartened that this deal still requires government approval, and if reports indicating this proposed deal will retain links to ByteDance or other Chinese-controlled entities, we strongly urge the administration to reject such a proposal on national security grounds," he added. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Maduro security forces committed crimes against humanity - UN

The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has committed systematic human rights violations including killings and torture amounting to crimes against humanity, U.N. investigators said on Wednesday.Reasonable grounds existed to b...

Chances of Brexit deal fading every day, EU Commission chief says

The head of the European Commission said on Wednesday the chances of reaching a trade deal with Britain were fading by the day as the British government pushes ahead with moves that would breach their divorce treaty.The British government a...

German automotive supplier Mahle seeks to cut 7,600 jobs

German automotive supplier Mahle said on Wednesday it was seeking to reduce its workforce by 7,600 people as it accelerates its restructuring in response to the industry slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Were currently facing a crisis,...

Madrid mulls targeted COVID-19 lockdowns

The Madrid region, one of the worst hit in Spain, is planning to announce on Friday restrictions on movement that could include targeted lockdowns in areas with high COVID-19 cases, a senior official said on Wednesday. Madrid accounts for a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020