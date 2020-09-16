Left Menu
UP Cong constitutes committee for by-poll candidates' selection

The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Wednesday set up committees for the upcoming by-polls to eight Assembly segments in the state.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:01 IST
UP Cong constitutes committee for by-poll candidates' selection
Congress logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Wednesday set up committees for the upcoming by-polls to eight Assembly segments in the state. The committees are expected to visit the areas and finalise the process by September 21.

State Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has formed these committees. Senior state leaders who are heading the committees will finalise the candidates, a release issued by the party stated. The by-polls elections will be held on eight Assembly seats -- Naugawan Sadat (Amroha), Bulandshahr, Tundla (Firozabad), Swar (Rampur), Bangarmau (Unnao), Ghatampur (Kanpur Dehat), Malhani (Jaunpur), and Deoria Sadar seats, the release said.

The responsibilities of the Ghatampur (reserved) and Malhani seats have been given to committees headed by former Union minister Pradeep Jain Aditya and former MLA Ajay Rai respectively, it added. The committee responsible for the Deoria Sadar seat will be headed by former MLA Nadeem Javed. Responsibilities of the Bangarmau seat has been given to a committee headed by Kanpur Cantonment MLA and state Congress vice-president Suhail Akhtar Ansari. Responsibilities of Tundla seat has been given to the committee headed by former minister Nasimuddin Siddiqui.

The charges of Naugawan Sadat has been given to former MP Praveen Singh Airon, the responsibilities of Bulandshahr has been given to former MP Harendra Malik. The responsibilities of Swar, Rampur Assembly constituency has been entrusted to a committee led by former MP Rashid Alvi. (ANI)

