Telangana Governor, CM extend birthday wishes to PM Modi
Hyderabad, Sep 17 (PTI): Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday greetedPrime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Conveying her wishes, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said Modi was a great asset to the country.
"Hearty #happybirthdaymodiji wonderful leader proactive&protective #HealthInsurance4All 4 life assurance #lockdown to knock down spread of #COVID #VandeBharat made others2 salute Bharath #selfreliance made us self confident @narendramodi @PMOIndia a great asset to our #Country," she tweeted. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister in a letter to Modi, said: "On behalf of government and people of Telangana, I wish you a very happy birthday and pray the God to shower his blessing on you to serve the nation for many more years." The Telangana unit of the BJP conveyed its wishes to Modi in a tweet.
