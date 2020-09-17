Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana Governor, CM extend birthday wishes to PM Modi

Conveying her wishes, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said Modi was a great asset to the country. "Hearty #happybirthdaymodiji wonderful leader proactive&protective #HealthInsurance4All 4 life assurance #lockdown to knock down spread of #COVID #VandeBharat made others2 salute Bharath #selfreliance made us self confident @narendramodi @PMOIndia a great asset to our #Country," she tweeted.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-09-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 13:45 IST
Telangana Governor, CM extend birthday wishes to PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file) Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad, Sep 17 (PTI): Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday greetedPrime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Conveying her wishes, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said Modi was a great asset to the country.

"Hearty #happybirthdaymodiji wonderful leader proactive&protective #HealthInsurance4All 4 life assurance #lockdown to knock down spread of #COVID #VandeBharat made others2 salute Bharath #selfreliance made us self confident @narendramodi @PMOIndia a great asset to our #Country," she tweeted. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister in a letter to Modi, said: "On behalf of government and people of Telangana, I wish you a very happy birthday and pray the God to shower his blessing on you to serve the nation for many more years." The Telangana unit of the BJP conveyed its wishes to Modi in a tweet.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Navalny team says Novichok was found on water bottle in hotel room

The nerve agent used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detected on an empty water bottle from his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk, suggesting he was poisoned there and not at the airport as first thought, his t...

Will give justice to ex-serviceman in assault case: Deshmukh

The Maharashtra government will ensure justice to a Jalgaon-based ex-serviceman who was allegedly attacked by BJP MP Unmesh Patil and his supporters, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday. Speaking to reporters here, Deshmukh accused...

Legal aid provided in 2,878 domestic violence cases by NALSA during Apr-Jun: WCD ministry

Legal assistance was provided in a total of 2,878 cases of domestic violence by the NALSA in the lockdown period of April to June, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Women an...

Immune system's T cells play bigger role in reducing COVID-19 severity: Study

Vaccine candidates for COVID-19 should elicit a broad immune response that includes antibodies, and the bodys helper and killer T cells, according to a study which says weak or uncoordinated immunity may lead to a poor disease outcome. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020